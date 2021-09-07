Detectives investigate three attacks in Tomorden including one sexual assault

Police are appealing for witnesses

All three happened over the last few weeks and involved a similarly-described man.

The first was on Saturday, August 7 at 10.30pm when a 46-year-old man was pushed from behind by another man near Todmorden Market.

The next was at around 12.30am on Sunday, August 29. A 61-year-old woman was approached by a man on Ashenhurst Road who tried to talk to her before pushing her to the ground.

The most recent happened at 10.30pm on Thursday, September 2 when a 55-year-old woman was walking her dog along Bar Street.

A man approached and verbally assaulted her before he pushed her to the floor and sexually assaulted her over her clothing. He fled and the victim sought safety at a nearby house.

The suspect has been described as a white male, in his early 20s, approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of slim build.

He is believed to have a pale complexion, with little to no facial hair, and a small scar on his cheek.

He is also reported to have been wearing black mesh trainers with a white sole, light slim fit denim jeans, a black/blue hoody with thumb holes and a white logo across the chest.

The suspect is believed to have a local Yorkshire accent.

Detective Inspector Simon Archer of Calderdale CID said: “We are linking these incidents based on the locations, circumstances and suspect descriptions and are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the person responsible.

“We would like to hear from anyone who has witnessed any of these incidents or may have seen the suspect in the areas at that time. If anyone has been approached by him in similar circumstances but not reported it, then we would like to hear from them too.

“We recognise that incidents such as this will cause understandable concern in the community and we are liaising closely with our colleagues on the local neighbourhood policing team to provide increased patrols while we continue to progress the investigations."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calderdale CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13210449061, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat