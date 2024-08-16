Detectives probing theft of mobile phones worth thousands from Halifax town centre shop arrest man
Detectives investigating a Halifax shop burglary which saw thousands of pounds worth of mobile phones stolen have arrested a man.
A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a burglary.
