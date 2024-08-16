Detectives probing theft of mobile phones worth thousands from Halifax town centre shop arrest man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives investigating a Halifax shop burglary which saw thousands of pounds worth of mobile phones stolen have arrested a man.

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a burglary.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.