Detectives release more Scammonden pictures in 'unexplained death' inquiry after body found in car

Detectives have released more pictures in connection with an unexplained death after the body of a man was found in an abandoned car.

The body of Najeebullah Nekzad, 19, who was from Ashton-under-Lyne area, was found in an abandoned Fiat Punto shortly before 11.10am on August 31 on a remote part of New Hey Road, Scammonden. Mr Nekzad’s death is currently being treated as unexplained and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward to help in the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs from the Protective Services (Crime) team, said: "I am releasing a photo of three men I want to speak to as potential witnesses about what happened." other Buy a Photo

"They were in the area between 9.50am and 10.10am on Wednesday 28 August. other Buy a Photo

"They were in a white coloured Vauxhall Grandland (pictured) and got out of the vehicle to take pictures of the old Nont Sarahs Hotel.." other Buy a Photo

We have also released images of fourother vehicles: A white Mercedes (possibly E class), A red Vauxhall (possibly a Zafira), A white car-derived van (make unknown), An unknown car possibly a Honda other Buy a Photo

View more