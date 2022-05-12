Distincitve bright yellow Vespa stolen from Calderdale house

The Vespa Piaggio is thought to have been taken from an address in Northowram on Saturday, April 16.

Anyone with information that may assist in locating the scooter is asked to contact Calderdale District Police on 101, or by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

The crime reference is 13220210607.

The stolen scooter

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.