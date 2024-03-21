Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bradford Crown Court heard today that the dog, called Cally, had recently had puppies and it was subsequently destroyed following the attack in late 2022 at a house in Halifax.

Mum-of-six Jodie Blezzard, of Gladstone View in Siddal, was sentenced to 16 months in jail, suspended for two years, after she admitted a charge of having a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.

Blezzard, 36, was said to have been devastated by the injuries caused to the woman and she no longer had any dogs in her home.

As part of the sentence imposed by Recorder Taryn Turner, the defendant was banned from keeping a dog indefinitely and she must also attend 50 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Prosecutor Alisha Kaye said Cali had jumped up at the victim, dragging her to the floor.

“The complainant was screaming and crying out for help and blood was pouring from her neck where the dog had hold of her,” said Miss Kaye.

During the attack, the victim banged her head – rendering her unconscious – and the dog was dragged off her.

An ambulance was called to the house and the woman was treated at Leeds General Infirmary.

Miss Kaye said the complainant was taken into surgery and her injuries included a deep wound across her windpipe.

The court heard that the complainant still struggled with speaking and her voice had changed as a result of the injuries.

Barrister Gerald Hendron, for Blezzard, said all the adult dogs had been put in the kitchen when the victim visited the property, with Cally’s puppies in the living room.

He said Cally was brought into the room to feed her puppies without incident and the attack happened after the dog was startled by a stair gate.

“The defendant is devastated, and has always bbeen devastated, by the effect this has undoubtedly had in this complainant,” said Mr Hendron.

Recorder Turner said Cally’s attack had caused the complainant significant and permanent injuries.

“She was dragged to the floor and viciously attacked by your dog,” she told Blezzard.