Dog attack: UPDATE - Arrested man released on bail after Halifax gran hurt and her pet killed

As reported by the Courier, the 22-year-old had been arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control in a public place causing injury

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Lynn Oakes, 69 and from Mount Tabor, was walking her 14-year-old Jack Russell Penny in the village on the evening of Sunday, June 12 when the two animals ran across the road and started biting her.

Lynne Oakes suffered brutal injuries in the attack

Her elderly pet was killed and Mrs Oakes was suffered brutal leg injuries.