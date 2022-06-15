Dog attack: UPDATE - Man arrested after Halifax gran suffers brutal injuries

The 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control in a public place causing injury, and is currently in custody.

As reported by the Courier, Lynn Oakes, 69 and from Mount Tabor, was walking her 14-year-old Jack Russell Penny in the village on Sunday when the two animals ran across the road and started biting her.

Her elderly pet was killed and Mrs Oakes has been left with horrendous leg injuries.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said today: "A man has been arrested after a woman and her dog were bitten by two dogs in Mount Tabor, near Halifax, on Sunday.

"The 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control in a public place causing injury. He remains in custody at this time."

Mrs Oakes, who has six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, is still in hospital recovering from the attack.