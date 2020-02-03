Dozy driver sat behind a marked Halifax police car gets caught for bizarre offending

A police office in Calderdale could not believe his eyes after he saw a driver sat behind him using his mobile phone.

But that wasn't the end to the bizarre offending.

Driver on his mobile phone (Photo credit DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images)

The officer from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team was sat at the traffic lights on Keighley Road in Ovenden. in a marked police car.

A spokesperson for the policing team said: "The driver in the vehicle directly behind was talking on his mobile phone.

"The driver then put the phone down but only to put on his seatbelt and then picked up his phone again.

"Please be aware that police vehicles have rear view mirrors. The driver was reported for using his mobile phone whilst driving, failing to wear a seatbelt and having no valid MOT on his vehicle."

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here