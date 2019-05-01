Drink and drug driver arrested in Calderdale police operation

Drivers have been arrested and cautioned as the Calderdale police force clamps down on dangerous and irresponsible drivers.

Operation Hawmill, the Calderdale partnership road safety operation targeted the Skircoat and Park ward areas of Halifax.

Nine drivers were dealt with for for speeding and two more were dealt with for not wearing seat belts.

One driver was arrested by officers for drink/drug driving.

Operation Hawmill focuses on the most likely causes of a fatal road traffic collision including being over the limit, through drink or drugs, speeding, using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

