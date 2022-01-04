Drink and drug driver arrests revealed in Calderdale as part of campaign

From December 1 to January 1 a total of 335 arrests were made across the county.

A total of 221 were arrested for drink driving, a further 95 arrested for drug driving and 19 people were arrested for failing to provide a sample.

Of these, 82 arrests were made in Bradford District, 35 in Calderdale District, 45 in Kirklees District,112 in Leeds District and 53 in Wakefield District.

Chief Inspector Katy Woodmason, Head of West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit, said: “We have put an extra spotlight on drink and drug driving offences over the Christmas period in the hope of making some people think twice about getting behind the wheel after drinking or taking drugs. Unfortunately, hundreds of drivers have clearly not made the right choice this festive season and are now facing a driving ban, among other penalties.

“A number of drivers who were arrested during the last month have already been convicted and have rang in the new year with no driving licence, a fine, and potentially the loss of their employment too.

“It can never be overstated how serious the consequences can be of driving whilst impaired. Our officers are often the first on the scene of collisions. They see the crumpled vehicles, the casualties and the realisation dawning on the face of a driver who realises that ‘one more pint for the road’ really wasn’t worth it. Sadly, they are also the ones who sometimes have to knock on the door of an unsuspecting family and tell them their loved one isn’t coming home.

“This campaign has come to an end, but our roads policing officers will continue their work to keep West Yorkshire’s roads safe all year round. I would urge anyone with information about someone driving a vehicle after drinking or taking drugs to please report it as soon as possible so we can work with you to take reckless drivers off our roads.”

A number of special courtrooms have been organised this year to ensure swift justice for those arrested and charged with drink or drug driving offences during the December campaign.

Six drivers were banned from driving at Leeds Magistrates Court on 23 December after being arrested at the start of the campaign.

Further special courts have been arranged at Leeds and Bradford Magistrates Courts.