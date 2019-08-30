Drink driver arrested during Calderdale police force's Operation Hawmill

A drink driver was arrested for drink drinving during a a dedicated Calderdale police operation.

The focus of Operation Hawmill was in the Brighouse and Rastrick wards.

Operation Hawmill was relaunched in Calderdale after securing vital funding

Six drivers were dealt with for speeding while another five were stopped for failing to wear a seat belt.

A warning was also issued to one driver for using their vehicle in an anti-social manner and another for using their mobile phone.

One driver was found to be over the prescribed drink drive limit and was arrested by officers.

Vital funding was secured in August to continue Operation Hawmill that has seen more than 500 people prosecuted for the ‘fatal four offences’ in just over a year.

Operation Hawmill is targeted enforcement work by Calderdale Police to tackle dangerous driving and is funded by the Calderdale Safety Partnership.

READ MORE: Calderdale police prosecute more than 500 people as funds secured for tackling dangerous and irresponsible drivers

T/Inspector Ben Doughty, co-chair of the Road Safety Delivery Group, said: “The public tell us time and time again that road safety is their number one concern in Calderdale.

“We are pleased to be able to introduce the speed indication devices to help tackle speeding in our communities, and at the same time, relaunch Operation Hawmill to target antisocial and dangerous driving.

“Despite an increased awareness, unfortunately we still see motorists on a weekly basis breaking the law and putting pedestrians, other road users and themselves in danger.

“The speed indication devices are an invaluable resource and will allow communities to prevent and detect speeding, and identify speeding hotspots for further enforcement action.”

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.