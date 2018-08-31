Drink-driving criminology student crashed into parked car and fled the scene

A drink-drive teenager from Todmorden struck a parked vehicle in Burnley and then "fled from the scene," a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how student Tamara Pointon's father confirmed to police that she had been driving when officers went to speak to the registered keeper of the abandoned Vauxhall Corsa. Miss Catherine Allan, prosecuting, said: "Both parents then located their daughter and brought her to Burnley Police Station."

The 19-year-old, who is about to start a criminology degree, blew 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in a preliminary breath test two hours after the 11.25pm accident.

She then gave two further samples which showed 42 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35. The defendant has no previous convictions.

Mr Trevor Grice, defending, told the hearing Pointon didn't deliberately set out to drink and drive. She had a friend who lives in Burnley, arranged to meet her at a pub, and intended to leave her car and stay with the friend nearby.

Mr Grice said the defendant had had nothing to eat all day and the friend suggested they go to a takeaway. The solicitor continued: "She had only had two pints of cider to drink and she thought she was perfectly fit to drive."

Pointon stopped and got out after the collision, but it was not the nicest place for a young lady to be at that time of night. There were pubs in the area and a lot of young men were shouting and calling and she became a little bit frightened.

The defendant went voluntarily to the police station and surrendered herself. She was put in a cell overnight and cooperated fully when she was interviewed.

Mr Grice said Pointon was about to start a university course in criminology. He added: "She has expressed remorse. She is genuinely upset and ashamed to be before the court."

Pointon, of Cranberry Avenue in Todmorden, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Eastham Place in Burnley on August 10. She was banned for a year and fined £80, with a £30 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

