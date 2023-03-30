Officers working on Operation Heelfield searched three men after stopping a car before issuing one of the occupants with a community resolution for the possession of cannabis, seizing the vehicle for having no tax since November 2022 and giving the driver a ticket due to using it in a dangerous condition.

Officers also stopped the pictured motorbike before the rider was reported for driving/riding otherwise in accordance with his licence.

The pictured Ford Mondeo was also stopped by officers before the rear seat passenger made off on foot. The remaining two occupants and the vehicle were searched, and a police type extendable baton was found, as well as two empty kinder-egg tubs.

The seized vehicle. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

The driver was arrested after being found to be disqualified from driving and testing positive for cocaine, and the vehicle was seized.

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

