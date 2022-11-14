The arrest was made last night (Sunday) in Barkisland after a roadside breath test showed positive for being over the drink drive limit.

Police have urged anyone who thinks someone could be drink or drug driving to contact them.

Meantime, police were patrolling North Halifax on Friday as part of road safety project Operation Hawmill when an officer spotted a vehicle without road tax.

When he pulled the driver over, the officer also discovered the driver’s licence had expired.

The vehicle was seized and the driver will have to pay to recover the vehicle.

Driving with an expired licence can lead to a £100 fine.

Anyone with concerns about crime in their are can contact police on 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.