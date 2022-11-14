News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Driver arrested in Calderdale after being seen 'all over the road'

Police arrested a man on suspicion of drink driving after his vehicle was reported “all over the road” in fog in part of Calderdale.

By Sarah Fitton
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Nov 2022, 10:09am

The arrest was made last night (Sunday) in Barkisland after a roadside breath test showed positive for being over the drink drive limit.

Police have urged anyone who thinks someone could be drink or drug driving to contact them.

Meantime, police were patrolling North Halifax on Friday as part of road safety project Operation Hawmill when an officer spotted a vehicle without road tax.

Police made the arrest last night

Most Popular

When he pulled the driver over, the officer also discovered the driver’s licence had expired.

The vehicle was seized and the driver will have to pay to recover the vehicle.

Driving with an expired licence can lead to a £100 fine.

Anyone with concerns about crime in their are can contact police on 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Advertisement

Hide Ad
Read More
Court results: Man who destroyed an Xbox, another who stole from Boots and other...