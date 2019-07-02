Driver charged by police after North Bridge car crash

A man has been charged by police following a car crash in Halifax in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Northgate as the VW Golf was crossing North Bridge.

Scene of the crash in Halifax (picture by Calderdale Council's Community Safety & Resilience Team)

Police officers were called to the scene and were supported by Calderdale Council's Community Safety and Resilience Team.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "A 38-year-old man has been charged with drink driving, following a collision on Northgate, Halifax, at around 1am in the early hours of 29 June.

"No one was injured.

"The man is due to appear in court on 23 July."

