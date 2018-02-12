Driver dies after crashing into a house following police chase

The driver of a car who was injured when he crashed into a house in Queensbury after fleeing police has died.

The 22-year-old was driving a Toyota Auris which collided with a house on Smithy Fold and a garden wall at about 11.55pm on Friday night after failing to stop for a marked police vehicle earlier that night.

He suffered head injuries and was taken to Leeds General Infirmary but died last night.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision, which occurred on Highgate Road at its junction with Union House Lane.

Any witnesses who saw the Toyota prior to or during the incident, should contact the non-emergency number 101.