Driver fails drug test as Calderdale police seize vehicle and make another discovery

A driver who only had a provisional licence had their vehicle seized after a failing a drugs test but police also made another discovery in the car.

The VW Polo was stopped by the West Yorkshire Police Road Policing unit in Rastrick on September 15.

Officers discovered that the driver only had a provisional licence holder only and had no insurance.

The vehicle was then seized by the unit.

Officers carried out more tests including a positive drug wipe result for both cocaine and cannabis.

The driver was then arrested by the unit.

As officers carried out a search of the vehicle they found the driver to be in possession of stolen bank cards and was also arrested for theft.

