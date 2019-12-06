Driver has anti-social vehicle seized by police in Halifax

A vehicle that has been notorious for anti-social behaviour in Halifax has been seized by police.

Officers from the Halifax Neighbourhood Policing team were carrying out patrols as part of Operation Heelbrier.

The Ford Focus was seized by police (Picture West Yorkshire Police)

The initiative cover the Halifax North area and tackles ASB and other issues.

During the officers' shift, a Ford Fiesta vehicle was seized from Abbey Park in Illingworth.

It had a previous warning for anti-social behaviour, had not tax, MOT or insurance.

Another driver was also reported for driving without due care and attention and issued a Section 59 Warning for his driving

