Driver's 'long walk back to South Yorkshire' after vehicle seized in Brighouse

A vehicle was seized in Brighouse leaving the driver a long walk back to South Yorkshire according to police officers.

The Vauxhall Corsa was pulled over by the West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit along Bradford Road on November 20.

Posting on Twitter the unit said: "Driver of this Corsa stopped in Brighouse now faces a long walk home back to South Yorkshire. Provisional licence holder with no insurance. Reported to court and likely ban to follow."

