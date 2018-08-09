Driver with expired provisional and NO insurance clocked at 117mph on M62

A driver without insurance and an expired provisional license was clocked travelling at 117mph on the M62 motorway.

An officer for the road traffic unit of West Yorkshire Police tweeted an image of an estate car loaded on to the back of a vehicle carrier alongside a picture of the speed the driver was clocked at, a staggeringly high 117mph.

The incident took place around 7.40am on Wednesday, August 8 on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 at Scammonden.

The officer tweeted the message: "117 MPH An expired provisional driving licence and not insured to drive! #M62 #Fatal4 #RoadSafety #Unbelievable," alongside the images.

