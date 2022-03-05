Drivers caught not wearing seatbelts hit with fines in Halifax town centre

Patrols for Operation Hawmill were carried out in Halifax town centre.

During the operation officers issued 11 tcikets to drivers for not wearing a seatbelt.

Tickets were also issued to drivers for not having an MOT, having a on conforming registration plate and driving in a pedestrian zone.

Operation hawmill in Halifax town centre

Operation Hawmill is our partnership Road Safety Operation and is funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership.

More than 200 people were fined in six months for driving offences in Calderdale between May and November last year as proactive work continues in the district.

Operation Hawmill saw 218 people prosecuted for the ‘fatal four offences’, 49 illegal vehicles taken off the roads and 19 people arrested between May 2020 and November 2021.

The operation, which is funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership, sees officers targeting motorists speeding, driving above the drink or drug limit, motorists using a phone while driving and driving without a seatbelt.

Co-chair of the Road Safety Delivery Group, Inspector Ben Doughty, said: “We listen to the public when they tell us that they are concerned about road safety, so we are pleased to have the funding to continue to combat bad driving on Calderdale’s roads.

“Officers are continuing to tackle the anti-social use of motor vehicle as well as the fatal four offences, alongside colleagues from the Fire Service, Calderdale Council and Yorkshire Ambulance Service.

“Over the years we have seen an increase in awareness of Operation Hawmill and an increased awareness of the risks associated with bad driving, however motorists still put themselves, other road users and pedestrians at risk through dangerous driving.

“We will prosecute anyone who continues to put themselves and others at risk, and you will face points on your licence, a fine, having your vehicle seized or ending up in court if you flout the basic laws of driving.”