Drivers fined for using Calderdale 'rat run' during rush hour

Police officers from the Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team were responding to complaints by residents.

Reports had been made that a number of drivers were disobeying the access only signs in Alegar Street and using it as a rat run during rush hour.

When officers carried out patrols they stopped around 20 vehicles with 13 drivers receiving fixed penalty notices

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of drivers were fined for using the road in Brighouse

The NPT said that further locations are going to be visited in the lower valley with similar issues in the coming weeks.