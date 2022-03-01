Drivers fined for using Calderdale 'rat run' during rush hour
A number of drivers have been issued with fines after illegally using a road.
Police officers from the Calderdale Valleys Neighbourhood Policing Team were responding to complaints by residents.
Reports had been made that a number of drivers were disobeying the access only signs in Alegar Street and using it as a rat run during rush hour.
When officers carried out patrols they stopped around 20 vehicles with 13 drivers receiving fixed penalty notices
The NPT said that further locations are going to be visited in the lower valley with similar issues in the coming weeks.
