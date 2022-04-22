Drivers hit with £100 fines and points on licence for dangerous Shibden parking

Motorists parking on the stretch of road saw a number of complaints made to the Council.

Safety concerns were also raised as pedestrians were forced to walk along the road into oncoming traffic and access for emergency service vehicles was also blocked

A total of 31 tickets were issued over the weekend including 22 fixed penalties which include a £100 fine and three points.

Illegal parking on Shibden Hall Road

Inspector Ben Doughty, Co-Chair of the Calderdale Road Safety Partnership said: “We are happy to support our partners with the concerns that have been raised as people park to visit Shibden, and the overriding priority for police and our partners is to ensure public safety.

“We would ask drivers to take heed of the notices in place and avoid parking where there are the double white lines.”

“Parking on roads with double white lines is not only illegal it can also be dangerous. This exercise looks to remind people of the dangers and encourage people to act sensibly and pay attention to road marking and signage."

