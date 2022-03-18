Drivers urged to share dash cam footage to track down Calderdale's bad drivers

In response to work being carried out by Calderdale's Operation Hawmill.

The operation, which is funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership, sees officers targeting motorists speeding, driving above the drink or drug limit, motorists using a phone while driving and driving without a seatbelt.

Neighbourhood policing team were being approached asking if they could submit dash cam evidence of poor or bad driving to West Yorkshire Police.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Example of dangerous driving in Halifax

Officers have been advising people that Op Snap, and the new Safer Roads Media Submissions portal, can be used to submit footage relating to driving offences that members of the public have witnessed.

This portal can only be used for driving offences, it is not for submitting footage of Road Traffic Collisions or public order offences, and is not for reporting crime.

Paul Jeffrey Prosecutions and Casualty Prevention Manager for West Yorkshire Police said: ‘The uptake for the West Yorkshire Safer Roads Op Snap portal has been really great to see.

"This new initiative has really helped us to work with the public as part of our commitment to preventing deaths and injury and improving driver behaviour. This is all about by proactively addressing offending and unsafe driver behaviour on our roads to make the roads of West Yorkshire safer for everyone.

"I would like to encourage people to get Dashcams fitted and if they witness any dangerous driving on our roads to submit them via the portal.

"You are our additional pairs of eyes which help us to keep our roads safer and we are able to take action against driving offences we otherwise wouldn’t see.