Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jordan Taylor, who was already subject to two suspended prison sentences, often used a brick to smash his way into cafes and independent shops during a spree of offences in January and February.

Bradford Crown Court heard that the 27-year-old stole tills and cash from the premises, but the damage he caused often exceeded the value of the property taken.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his spate of offences Taylor also stole charity boxes leaving business owners to pick up the bill for the damage caused which sometimes ran into thousands of pounds.

Jordan Taylor

The court heard his targets included various cafe premises and a fish and chip shop.

Recorder Paul Reid told Taylor, of Clare Road, Halifax, that the victims of his crimes couldn’t make insurance claims because it would have a dramatic effect on the subsequent cost of their insurance.

He said the offences had involved “gratuitous” damage just to fuel Taylor’s own drug addiction regardless of the devastating effect it had on the victims who were “struggling against the odds”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recorder Reid said he had read all the victim impact statements and they made very sad reading.

The court heard that in one offence Taylor stole about £140 in staff tips and the cafe owner felt she had to replace that money from her own pocket.

“You said to the police that you wanted to go back to prison. Well your wish as regards that will be granted,” said Recorder Reid.

“There is no alternative to an immediate custodial sentence of some length for this behaviour so serious is it and having such a terrible effect on the lives of all those victims.