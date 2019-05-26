Drug crackdown sees 11 people arrested and £120,000 of cash and cocaine seized

Cocaine and £120,000 of cash has been seized in a week-long drug crackdown across Yorkshire.

The operation was part of a national operation into county lines that took place between Monday, May 13 and Monday, May 20.

During the week police arrested 11 people across the county.

They have all been charged and remanded for drugs and modern slavery act offences.

A vulnerable man and a vulnerable woman were also identified and safeguarded.

Officers seized cocaine and cash to a value of £120,000.

They also seized a quantity of crack cocaine.

Detective Superintendent Pat Twiggs, head of Serious and Organised Crime, said: “West Yorkshire Police are committed to tackling all forms of criminal exploitation including county lines through our ongoing work and activity under programme precision.

“County Lines style organised crime is insidious and the effect on communities and the individuals caught up in this kind of crime can be devastating. We would urge anyone with information or concerns to contact West Yorkshire Police or the independent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”.

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), said: “This proactive work by West Yorkshire Police as part of a week of action to tackle serious and organised crime demonstrates just some of the work being done to catch criminals and safeguard some of our most vulnerable.

“The exploitation of young people, in many cases by organised criminal groups running ‘County Lines’ drug related crime has a hugely detrimental impact on many communities and this sort of focused partnership work is crucial in showing perpetrators of these crimes they have no place to hide and will be caught and dealt with.”