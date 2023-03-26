Drug dealing arrests in Halifax after men found with cash and bags of cannabis

The officers has been deployed as part of Operation Heelfield – tackling crime in North Halifax – when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in Illingworth.

They searched the two men inside and the vehicle and discovered several grip seal bags containing cannabis as well as cash.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

Cash and drugs were found

They were interviewed and bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on the force’s website.

