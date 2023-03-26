News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
8 hours ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
8 hours ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Art lesson featuring Michelangelo’s David statue dubbed 'pornographic'
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation

Drug dealing arrests in Halifax after men found with cash and bags of cannabis

Police made two drug dealing arrests in Halifax yesterday (Saturday) after stopping two men carrying money and bags of drugs.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Mar 2023, 18:54 BST- 1 min read

The officers has been deployed as part of Operation Heelfield – tackling crime in North Halifax – when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in Illingworth.

They searched the two men inside and the vehicle and discovered several grip seal bags containing cannabis as well as cash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug.

Cash and drugs were found
Cash and drugs were found
Cash and drugs were found
Most Popular

They were interviewed and bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or use the live chat on the force’s website.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
The Hinchliffe Arms: See inside cosy Calderdale village pub that has reopened an...