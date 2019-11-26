Drug driver arrested in Calderdale as part of police operation

Police officers in Calderdale arrested a driver on suspicion of drug driving as part of a dedicated road safety operation.

As part of Road Safety Wekk 2019 operation Hawmill was deployed in to the Siddal area of Halifax to address community concerns regarding speeding.

A drug driver was arrested in Calderdale as part of Operation Hawmill

In total nine tickets were issued for speeding, six of which were on Backhold Lane.

One vehicle was seized for as the driver had no insurance and one arrest was made for drug driving

Operation Hawmill Is funded by the Calderdale Community Safety Partnership, to provide additional roads policing presence on the roads of Calderdale.

