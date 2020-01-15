Drug drivers arrested in Halifax as part of police operation

Drug drivers have been taken off the roads in Calderdale as a police operation continues its crackdown on dangerous driving.

Officers were deployed to the Halifax North area as part of Operation Hawmill

One male driver was on his mobile phone and was stopped by police in Iliingworth. The driver then provided a positive drug wipe.

Another driver was found to have no MOT after being stopped in Mixenden. He provided a positive drugs wipe.

Both men were arrested drug driving.

Operation Hawmill is additional targeted enforcement work by Calderdale Police to tackle dangerous driving and is funded by the Calderdale Safety Partnership.

It was relaunched on August 1 last year following a successful bid for more funding.

T/Inspector Ben Doughty, co-chair of the Road Safety Delivery Group, said: “The public tell us time and time again that road safety is their number one concern in Calderdale.

“Despite an increased awareness, unfortunately we still see motorists on a weekly basis breaking the law and putting pedestrians, other road users and themselves in danger."

The Calderdale Road Safety Delivery Group is made up of West Yorkshire Police, Calderdale Council, Yorkshire Ambulance Service, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and other representatives from Highways England, education sector and public health.

