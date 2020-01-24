Drug drivers arrested in Halifax during dedicated police operation

Drivers have been arrested in Calderdale after failing roadside drug tests.

Operation Hawmill continues to run in Calderdale which tackles the ‘fatal four’ offences, which are speeding, drink/drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, or using a mobile phone at the wheel.

Drug wipe

On January 19 patrols were on the Park Ward of Calderdale.

In total six drivers were stopped and issued tickets for speeding and two drivers were stopped and issued tickers for no seatbelt

Another driver who was stopped provided a positive drug wipe and was arrested.

On January 17 Operation Hawmill focused on the Ryburn area.

Two drivers were stopped and issued tickets for no seatbelts and another two drivers were issued tickers for speeding

This time two drivers provided a positive drug wipe and were both arrested.

Operation Hawmill is additional targeted enforcement work by Calderdale Police to tackle dangerous driving and is funded by the Calderdale Safety Partnership.

The Calderdale Road Safety Group also has speed indication devices for each of the partnership working areas.

They can be deployed by police, community groups, community safety wardens, neighbourhood wardens or anyone who wants to conduct speed checks in areas of concern.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here