Drug gang jailed after woman found with £70,000 worth of cocaine when stopped on the M62

A Yorkshire drugs gang which supplied cocaine and heroin in the north of England has been jailed for 40 years.

The Force’s Precision Serious and Organised Crime Unit investigated the gang for nearly two years and between May and August 2018 identified nine individuals who were operating across West Yorkshire, North Yorkshire, Lancashire and Humberside.

Officers found gang leader Mark Davey, 53, and his then partner Charlotte Brannan, 44, from Cleckheaton, had control over a substantial amount of cocaine and heroin.

On May 4 2018, Brannan was stopped by officers on the M62 near to Gildersome.

Found in the foot well of the car was one kilogram of high purity cocaine with an estimated street value of £70,000.

Her house on Hartshead Lane, Cleckheaton was searched and police found one kilogram of high purity heroin and over £26,000 in cash.

Charlotte Brannan, 44 of Prospect Mill Meadows, Cleckheaton was jailed forseven years for conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

It is believed Brannan was on her way to meet Robert Clark in Scarborough. Clark was arrested at his home on Loders Green where over £160,000 cash was found.

On July 3 2018, Davey alongside Michael Wilson, aged 36, arranged to deliver 1kg of vacuum packed cannabis skunk to Shaun Smith, who had travelled from Hull.

Smith collected the cannabis and was spotted by police, who attempted to stop the car he was travelling in.

Smith evaded officers by driving the wrong way up the M62 slip road at the Chain Bar roundabout – nearly hitting a motorcyclist head on.

Officers found vacuum packed cannabis skunk concealed in a grass verge at the side of the motorway and the car abandoned at Hartshead Moor services.

He was then caught on CCTV at a taxi rank arranging with Davey to take a taxi back to Hull.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Walker, from West Yorkshire Police’s Precision Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “This was a substantial operation, conducted in collaboration with our neighbouring Police Forces, which has resulted in nine people being jailed for a significant period.

“The harm caused to individuals and communities as a result of drug dealing cannot be overstated. This is not a victimless crime and it is a priority for West Yorkshire Police in support of Programme Precision - the National strategy to tackle Serious Organised Crime.

“I hope the significant prison sentences they have received will serve to reassure communities in West Yorkshire, and further afield, of how seriously the police take the issue of drugs.

"It should also send a clear message to those who think they can get away with drug dealing, that they will not get away with profiting from this criminal trade.”

Those at Leeds Crown Court were:

Mark Davey, 53 of Maple Avenue, Bradford was jailed for 10.5 years for conspiracy to supply heroin, cocaine and cannabis.

Charlotte Brannan, 44 of Prospect Mill Meadows, Cleckheaton was jailed for 7 years for conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Jamie Sherlock, 26 of Howarth Road, Bradford was jailed for 7 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin.

Robert Clark, 29 of Loders Green, Scarborough was jailed for 9 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Damien Deakin, 32 of Whitehall Road, Bradford was jailed for 5 months (suspended for 18 months) for conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Shaun Smith, 38 of Portobello Street, Hull was jailed for 6 months (suspended for 12 months) for conspiracy to supply cannabis and dangerous driving.

Michael Wilson, 36 of Kilnwick Avenue, Hull was jailed for 9 months for conspiracy to supply cannabis.

William Thomas, 27 of St Mary’s Road, Preston was jailed for 2 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Daniel McGowan, 28 of Westminster Road, Morecombe, was jailed for 3 years for conspiracy to supply cocaine

