A drugged-driver has avoided an immediate prison sentence after he tried to get a West Yorkshire police officer to destroy a blood sample which had been taken from him.

In the early hours of September 28 last year Iblal Khan, 26, was arrested for driving while under the influence of cannabis and a blood sample was taken for testing.

After he had been released on bail Khan turned up at the home of one of the police constables involved in the incident and during a discussion he asked the officer to "help him out".

Prosecutor Laura McBride told Bradford Crown Court that Khan, of Damson Place, Halifax, wanted the officer to "pull some strings" in relation to the blood sample.

"In essence asking the officer to destroy or tamper with the evidence," said Miss McBride.

She said Khan was persistent and when the officer refused he started to become angry and aggressive towards him.

Khan eventually left, but a few days later he saw the officer's sister in the street and was threatening towards her.

In a victim impact statement the officer said he was "absolutely shocked" when Khan turned up at his home and his sister said she was very scared during the later incident in the street.

Unemployed Khan admitted doing an act intending to pervert the course of justice and intimidation and today/yesterday he was given a 15-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

The Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC told Khan he couldn't go around threatening people.

"It's not the way it's done and the law takes a very dim view of it," the judge told him.

Khan will have to comply with a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement as part of the sentence and must do 100 hours unpaid work for the community.

The judge also imposed an indefinite restraining order which bans Khan from contacting the officer or his sister and prohibits him from entering a particular area of Halifax.

Judge Durham Hall said he needed to send a clear message that you don't go around threatening and intimidating people especially a serving police officer in order to corrupt him to destroy evidence.