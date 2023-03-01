Drugs: Cannabis farm of 300 plants discovered by police in part of Halifax
Police have uncovered a cannabis farm in part of Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 5:09pm
Neighbourhood Policing Team officers made the find yesterday (Tuesday, February 28) in the Park Ward after acting on intelligence.
Officers dismantled the farm and 300 cannabis plants were seized.
They say enquiries are ongoing to find who is responsible for growing the drugs.
Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or using the live chat facility on the force’s website.