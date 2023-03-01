News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Drugs: Cannabis farm of 300 plants discovered by police in part of Halifax

Police have uncovered a cannabis farm in part of Halifax.

By Sarah Fitton
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 5:09pm

Neighbourhood Policing Team officers made the find yesterday (Tuesday, February 28) in the Park Ward after acting on intelligence.

Officers dismantled the farm and 300 cannabis plants were seized.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They say enquiries are ongoing to find who is responsible for growing the drugs.

Neighbourhood Policing Team officers at the cannabis farm find
Neighbourhood Policing Team officers at the cannabis farm find
Neighbourhood Policing Team officers at the cannabis farm find
Most Popular

Anyone with concerns or information about crime in their area can contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or using the live chat facility on the force’s website.

Read More
Court cases: Man who left Halifax Thai restaurant without paying and another who...