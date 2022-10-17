Drugs farm: 200 cannabis plants found in raid in Halifax today
Police discovered a cannabis farm at a building in Halifax today (Monday).
By Sarah Fitton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
17th Oct 2022, 6:27pm
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team found 200 plants at an address in Park Ward.
They say enquiries are ongoing.
Officers from the same team also arrested a man today who has been wanted since May.
Most Popular
Anyone with information about drugs in their area or any other crime can call police via 101 or use the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be passed on via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.