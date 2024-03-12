Drugs farm: Police video reveals inside £2.2m cannabis farm spread across more than 18 rooms discovered in Halifax
Three men have been jailed after the huge amount of cannabis was discovered following a raid at a building on Savile Park Road in Savile Park.
Officers searched the address on November 20 last year and discovered drugs growing in more than 18 rooms.
Police also found tampered electrics.
Superintendent Gary Panther, of Calderdale District Police, said: “This is a great outcome for what was one of the largest and sophisticated cannabis grows we have found to date here in Calderdale.
"The scale of the grow spanned the entire property, with almost every room used to house plants, equipment and feed, with those effectively living in the premises and working full-time within the criminal enterprise.”
The three men jailed each received a sentence of 45 months.
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.