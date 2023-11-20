News you can trust since 1853
Drugs raid in Halifax: Three arrested after 1,500 cannabis plants and 'industrial scale' drugs farm discovered in Halifax today

Police have seized around 1,500 cannabis plants after raiding a building in Halifax.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 20th Nov 2023, 14:31 GMT
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said they uncovered “an industrial scale” drugs farm at the property in the Park ward earlier today.

The police helicopter spotted men running from the building as police arrived.

Three people were arrested in connection with the find.

Some of the cannabis plants uncovered by police in Halifax today
Some of the cannabis plants uncovered by police in Halifax today
Police say inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.