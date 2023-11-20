Police have seized around 1,500 cannabis plants after raiding a building in Halifax.

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said they uncovered “an industrial scale” drugs farm at the property in the Park ward earlier today.

The police helicopter spotted men running from the building as police arrived.

Three people were arrested in connection with the find.

Some of the cannabis plants uncovered by police in Halifax today

Police say inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.