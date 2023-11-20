Drugs raid in Halifax: Three arrested after 1,500 cannabis plants and 'industrial scale' drugs farm discovered in Halifax today
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team said they uncovered “an industrial scale” drugs farm at the property in the Park ward earlier today.
The police helicopter spotted men running from the building as police arrived.
Three people were arrested in connection with the find.
Police say inquiries are ongoing.
