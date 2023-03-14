Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out the raid in the Park Ward yesterday morning (Monday) after receiving intelligence from the community that the house had been converted to grow the drug.

In this video, they can be seen searching the house and shouting “come out” to the hiding man.

He was found under a pile of rubbish and was arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded to appear in court.

The raid happened yesterday

They said all three bedrooms of the house and the attic had been converted into grow rooms, and 170 cannabis plants were discovered.

