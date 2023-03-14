News you can trust since 1853
Drugs: Watch police raid as they uncover Halifax cannabis farm and a man hiding under a pile of rubbish

Police found a cannabis farm and a man hiding under a pile of rubbish when they raided a house in Halifax yesterday.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Mar 2023, 21:49 GMT- 1 min read

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out the raid in the Park Ward yesterday morning (Monday) after receiving intelligence from the community that the house had been converted to grow the drug.

In this video, they can be seen searching the house and shouting “come out” to the hiding man.

He was found under a pile of rubbish and was arrested, interviewed, charged and remanded to appear in court.

The raid happened yesterday
They said all three bedrooms of the house and the attic had been converted into grow rooms, and 170 cannabis plants were discovered.

Anyone with concerns about crime in their area or information that might help police with their investigations should call them via 101 or contact them by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be passed on via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

