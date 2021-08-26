Drunken Brighouse "bully" jailed after injuring elderly mum with heated fork

Damian Southern

Back in 2017, alcoholic Damian Southern had been given a suspended prison sentence for two offences of common assault against his mum and a restraining order banned him from seeing her.

But in April 2019, Southern moved back into his mum’s Brighouse home after the order expired and a judge said today that the 44-year-old had begun to make her life a misery over the next two years.

Bradford Crown Court heard that Southern would drink alcohol “from morning till night” and entertained himself by watching YouTube videos.

In June, a jury found Southern guilty of a charge of controlling or coercive behaviour in relation to his mum and he was also convicted of an assault charge relating to an incident in January this year.

Prosecutor Abdul Shakoor said the complainant and her son were arguing in the kitchen when Southern picked up a fork and held over the gas ring.

He said when Southern moved towards his mum with the fork she put her arm up to protect herself and the fork burned her on her wrist.

Three months later after another common assault in the living room, which Southern admitted, the complainant contacted her daughter and the police arrested him.

When she gave evidence at her son’s trial, the complainant described him as “a bully” and his solicitor advocate John Bottomley explained that Southern had started drinking heavily following the death of his father in 2011.

He said drink had cost Southern his friends and employment and the only person in his life was his mother and he accepted that he had abused that relationship.

Mr Bottomley said Southern had not drunk alcohol since being remanded in custody in April and he realised that his physical health was suffering and his mental health was being affected.

Today Judge Davey imposed an indefinite restraining order banning Southern from having any contact with his mother and imposed an overall prison sentence of three years for the offences of controlling or coercive behaviour, assault and common assault.

“All these three offences are made the more serious because they were all committed under the influence of alcohol and because they were not the first time that you had offended against your mother,” the judge told Southern.