News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

E-fit released over attack on two teenage girls soon after they got off Halifax bus

Detectives investigating an attack on two teenage girls after they got off a Halifax bus have released an E-fit of a man they want to speak to.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 10th Aug 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 14:01 BST

As reported by the Courier yesterday, the girls – both aged 15 – had been on the 682 bus from Halifax and got off at Halifax Road at the junction with Netherlands Avenue in Wibsey between 10pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday.

They were on Netherlands Avenue when they were assaulted by a man described as aged between 40 and 50, and of large build.

One of the girls was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Police have released this E-fit of a man they want to speak to about the attackPolice have released this E-fit of a man they want to speak to about the attack
Police have released this E-fit of a man they want to speak to about the attack
Most Popular

She has since been discharged from hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who was on the 682 bus or who was in the area that night or who recognises the man in the E-fit is asked to contact police.

Officers can be contact by calling 101.

Alternatively, people can use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 2131 of August 8.

Information can also be passed on via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.