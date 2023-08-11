E-fit released over attack on two teenage girls soon after they got off Halifax bus

As reported by the Courier yesterday, the girls – both aged 15 – had been on the 682 bus from Halifax and got off at Halifax Road at the junction with Netherlands Avenue in Wibsey between 10pm and 10.30pm on Tuesday.

They were on Netherlands Avenue when they were assaulted by a man described as aged between 40 and 50, and of large build.

One of the girls was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Police have released this E-fit of a man they want to speak to about the attack

She has since been discharged from hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who was on the 682 bus or who was in the area that night or who recognises the man in the E-fit is asked to contact police.

Officers can be contact by calling 101.

Alternatively, people can use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 2131 of August 8.