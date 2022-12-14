West Yorkshire Police is reminding e-scooter owners, and those who may receive them as Christmas presents, that they are illegal to use on roads and footpaths.

Current legislation says that whilst legal to buy, they can only be used on private land (with permission from landowners) and not on public roads, cycle lanes, or pavements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As e-scooters do not have number plates, signalling ability and rear lights, they cannot be used legally on the roads.

E-scooters users reminded they are not legal for legal road use

Roads Policing Inspector Claire Patterson said: “We are aware of the current popularity of e-scooters, and there is a chance people may receive them as presents or buy them this Christmas.

“I want to remind owners and people giving them as presents that these scooters are not suitable or legal for use on roads or footpaths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They do not have the necessary features to make them both suitable and safe for road use and using them on a footpath puts pedestrians at risk.

“The only way that they can be used legally is to use them on private land where the landowner has given permission.”

Advertisement Hide Ad