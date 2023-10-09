'Eagle-eyed' police catch two wanted people in Halifax including one who was at well-known beauty spot
Police in Halifax found two wanted people yesterday including one who had been enjoying a popular Calderdale beauty spot.
Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped a man yesterday morning (Sunday) in Halifax town centre who was wanted on recall to prison.
The team said: “Eagle-eyed PCSO Town and PCSO Shepherd spotted him trying to hide from them. They managed to detain him until their colleagues arrived.
“Later on, officers stopped a car in Shibden Park that contained a female who was wanted on warrant. Again arrested and awaiting court tomorrow.”
Anyone with information or concerns about crime in their area can call police on 101 or contact officers using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.