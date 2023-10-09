'Eagle-eyed' police catch two wanted people in Halifax including one who was at well-known beauty spot

Police in Halifax found two wanted people yesterday including one who had been enjoying a popular Calderdale beauty spot.

Officers from Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team stopped a man yesterday morning (Sunday) in Halifax town centre who was wanted on recall to prison.

The team said: “Eagle-eyed PCSO Town and PCSO Shepherd spotted him trying to hide from them. They managed to detain him until their colleagues arrived.

“Later on, officers stopped a car in Shibden Park that contained a female who was wanted on warrant. Again arrested and awaiting court tomorrow.”