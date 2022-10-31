Eight speeding and one banned driver stopped in part of Halifax last night

Officers were carrying out checks in Siddal and Southowram after concerns from residents about speeding.

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team posted on social media: “Eight drivers were issued speeding tickets for exceeding the speed limits, some by as much as 20mph.

"They have all been issued a Traffic Offence Report and will be dealt with accordingly.

Police were carrying out checks last night

"Another driver was dealt with for driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance.

"He will soon be in court explaining why he was driving.”

Anyone with concerns about speeding or any other type of crime in their area can contact the police on 101 or by using the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information that might help with a current police investigation can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.