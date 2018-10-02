Elderly woman taken to hospital after Sowerby Bridge hit-and-run

An elderly woman was taken to hospital after a hit and run incident in Sowerby Bridge on Saturday.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the driver failed to stop following the collision around 3pm on Wharf Street, opposite the market.

Wharf Street from Bolton Brow in Sowerby Bridge

The pedestrian was knocked over and suffered a broken arm.

The vehicle is described as being a medium-sized black car.

Anyone who witnessed this collision or with information about the driver involved is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 13180487241.

