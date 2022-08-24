Electric bikes seized by police from youths in Halifax
Police seized two electric bikes from youths in part of Halifax.
An officer was on patrol in Illingworth when he spotted the bikes.
He seized the electrically-powered vehicles after speaking to their owners and finding they were being ridden without a licence or insurance.
West Yorkshire Police posted a warning on social media: “As these vehicles are classed as motor vehicles you need to have a driving license and insurance to ride them.
"The bikes were confiscated and youths reported for using a vehicle otherwise in accordance with a license and no insurance.
"Please do not buy these unless you have the appropriate license and insurance.”
To report any concerns about a vehicle being ridden without a licence or insurance, call police on 101 or use the live chat function on the West Yorkshire Police website.
Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.