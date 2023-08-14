Electric motorbike seized by police in Ovenden after being abandoned by its owner
An electric motorbike was seized by police after it was abandoned by its owner in Ovenden at the weekend.
By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Aug 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
The bike was spotted travelling dangerously at speed down Nursery Lane, with the rider wearing no protective clothing.
An officer from the neighbourhood policing team just caught sight of it turn off on to a side street and into a cul-de-sac.
The officer then found it abandoned and nobody claimed it as theirs, so it was seized for no insurance and no owner details.
Police say that, for these motorbikes to be road legal, they need to have the correct lights, a registration number and be insured, and the owner needs the correct driving licence to ride them.