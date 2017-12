Cash was stolen from a bookmakers in Elland in a robbery last night.

Two male suspects entered Betfred on Southgate carrying a crowbar and threatened staff and a customer around 8.50pm.

They made off with the loot on foot towards Coronation Road in Elland,

The suspects are around 5ft 8” to 5ft 11”, medium build and wearing dark grey hoodies, black gloves and black scarves over their faces.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Halifax CID via 101.