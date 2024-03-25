Elland flasher: Extra police patrols after flasher indecently exposed himself to children at Calderdale play area
and live on Freeview channel 276
The flashing happened at around 9.15pm yesterday in the park area off Boxhall Road in Elland.
The man exposed himself in view of the youngsters than ran off in the direction of Brooksbank Gardens and Albert Street.
He is described as a white male, aged between 18 and 21, skinny and with long brown hair.
He was wearing black jogging bottoms, a black coat and a beanie hat.
Superintendent Gary Panther from Calderdale CID said: “I understand that this incident will cause some concern in the local community, particularly given it was a group of children who witnessed this offence.
"We will have extra patrols in the area and are conducting enquiries to identify the male involved to ensure he is brought to justice for this offence."
Anyone who has information that might help police should call 101 quoting crime reference 13240161046.