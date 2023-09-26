Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Firefighters, police and an air ambulance were called to the Calder and Hebble Navigation near Elland Bridge earlier this afternoon (Tuesday).

The man has been taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from a member of the public at 1.44pm regarding a male who was face down in the canal at Elland Bridge in Elland.

Police, firefighters and paramedics on the canal towpath

"We sent our water rescue crews from Halifax, Huddersfield, Rothwell and Ossett which arrived on the scene in less than 10 minutes.

"We also deported an aerial ambulance.

"The male is now in the hands of Yorkshire Ambulance.”

Police and firefighters were spotted on towpath at the side of the Calder and Hebble Navigation in Elland at around 2.30pm.

Emergency services at Elland Bridge this afternoon

Two ambulances, a police car and a fire service vehicle were also spotted parked up on nearby Elland Bridge.

