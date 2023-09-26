News you can trust since 1853
Emergency services in Elland update: Air ambulance, police and firefighters called to pull man from Calderdale canal

A water rescue was mounted in Elland today after a man was spotted face down in the canal.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 26th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 15:37 BST
Firefighters, police and an air ambulance were called to the Calder and Hebble Navigation near Elland Bridge earlier this afternoon (Tuesday).

The man has been taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call from a member of the public at 1.44pm regarding a male who was face down in the canal at Elland Bridge in Elland.

Police, firefighters and paramedics on the canal towpathPolice, firefighters and paramedics on the canal towpath
"We sent our water rescue crews from Halifax, Huddersfield, Rothwell and Ossett which arrived on the scene in less than 10 minutes.

"We also deported an aerial ambulance.

"The male is now in the hands of Yorkshire Ambulance.”

Police and firefighters were spotted on towpath at the side of the Calder and Hebble Navigation in Elland at around 2.30pm.

Emergency services at Elland Bridge this afternoonEmergency services at Elland Bridge this afternoon
Two ambulances, a police car and a fire service vehicle were also spotted parked up on nearby Elland Bridge.

Anyone with information about an ongoing police investigation can call police on 101.

Officers can also be contacted by using the live chat on West Yorkshire Police’s website.

Information can be passed on anonymously by calling independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.