Emergency services in Halifax town centre following reports of a 'car explosion'

A street in Halifax town centre was cordoned off on Saturday after reports of an explosion in a vehicle.

A man was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries following the small explosion on Fountain Street earlier on Saturday afternoon.

A man was treated for minor injuries after a spark ignition in a car in Halifax town centre. Picture: Craig Chew-Molding/Twitter

One witness who was in a nearby bar at the time said how he heard "an enormous bang" and that "emergency services were on the scene in moments".

The witness said: "Unbelievably, the driver just climbed out. Thankfully there appears to be no injuries."

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said the explosion occurred after the driver ignited a cigarette, and that the incident had looked 'more dramatic' than it was.

The police spokesman said: "It was an accidental ignition in someone's car due to a fault in the vehicle.

"The driver ignited a cigarette and unfortunately it caused a flame that has then caused some minor injuries for which he is being treated in hospital."