Enquiries continue after reports of assault on 15-year-old boy after FC Halifax Town's home game against Wrexham
West Yorkshire Police say enquiries are ongoing into reports of an assault on a 15-year-old boy in Halifax on Tuesday night.
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 2:50 pm
Police have received a report of an assault on a 15-year-old which allegedly took place on Union Street South in Halifax at around 9.30pm on Tuesday night, following the FC Halifax Town v Wrexham game at The Shay.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting reference 449 or 23/11.